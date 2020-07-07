Annular Air Knives Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2023

07th July 2020 – The global Annular Air Knives Market is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid surge in the product demand for annular air knives is credited to the rising number of industrial applications and growing importance towards improving overall manufacturing productivity. As a whole, the annular air knives market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of annular air knives.

Annular air knives are capable of delivering multi-dimensional high pressure and uniform airflow for industrial applications. Annular air knives are essential for cleaning, drying, cooling operations of ducts, cables, extruded parts and hoses. The air knives are increasingly used with split-type design and fastening, thereby easily ringing the pipe, without use of any thread. These products also consists of stainless steel screws and gaskets for fitting purposes. Air knives are joined together via two flexible hinges that offer a constant air flow composed of two air knives. Minimum air is required for complete operation, however, it has a strong blowing force.

The annular of air knife is within the proportion of 25:1, has found numerous industrial application in manufacturing and packaging processes. Annular air knives uses high-flow gas stream for cooling and drying for each side of the product. Use of cyclic structure stabilizes airflow for side objects wrapped in, thus enabling complete removal of the water and dirt elements. These advantages are expected to drive the international annular air knives market during the forecast period.

Development of innovative products with higher efficiencies and lower cost is projected to favor industry growth over the coming years. For example, On September 2015, SolvAir Solutions Ltd., had launched new product range of Circular Air Knives with higher energy efficiency. The knives are increasingly used for cable/tube drying applications and for plastics/rubber extrusion lines with a major purpose of water removal from the cooling baths.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

EXAIR

Vortec

Air Control Industries Inc

Vortron Industrial

Meech

Simco-Ion

Secomak Ltd

Streamtek

Paxton

Airtx International

Sonic

SINRI Shenzhen Tool

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Annular Air Knives in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

