Medical Image Analysis Software Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2024

08th July 2020 – The global Medical Image Analysis Software Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period. High growth of the market is majorly attributed to the increase in usage and uptake of imaging software for the diagnosis purpose. This technology is widely used for the diagnosis in the field of orthopedic, dental, neurology, oncology, urology and others.

In addition, shifting in focus to provide enhance care has led to the incorporation of various computer aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing towards market growth. Continuous increasing in the prevalence of chronic disorders such as neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases and cancer require medical imaging systems to provide effective and fast diagnosis. This fact will further push the market demand of medical imaging software, leading to drive the market growth.

Access Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-image-analysis-software-market

Introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D imaging, multimodality imaging platforms is also presumed to augment the market over the coming years. Furthermore, various benefits including flexibility and high-resolution imaging, along with convenient use of multi modal integrated workflows are expected to bolster the demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period.

Some prominent market players are, Xinapse Systems Lts., Bruker Corporation, ClaroNAv Inc., Esaote Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., MIM Software Inc., Aquilab GmbH, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Carestream Health Inc., Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare.

Global medical image analysis software application outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Orthopedic

Dental

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography

Urology & Nephrology

Request a Sample Copy of Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-image-analysis-software-market/request-sample

The largest share of over 33.0% in terms of revenue was held by North America in 2015. Presence of key market players, favorable initiatives by government, and high R&D investments are anticipated to be major drivers for the regional dominance. Asia Pacific region is to be considered as the highest growing region with CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. Growing in this region is majorly supported by the favorable government policies for incorporation of medical imaging software and devices to achieve accurate diagnostic results. Furthermore, increasing expenditure on healthcare in developing economies including India and China supports the growth of this region during the future period.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com