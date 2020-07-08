High Content Screening Market | Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments Across Developed Markets

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors that are expected to be driving the high content screening market are need for cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for cellular research, and technological advancements in HCS solutions are expected to support the growth of the HCS market during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the high content screening market to grow from USD 557.1 million in 2017 to USD 909.0 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management.

The High Content Screening Market is Segmented on:

The HCS instruments market accounted for the largest share of HCS market primarily attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of the HCS instruments. The software segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in image acquisition, data analysis, and storage capabilities and the need to obtain information on changes in cell morphology through high-quality images.

On the basis of application, the high-content screening market is segmented into target identification and validation, primary and secondary screening, toxicity studies, compound profiling, and other applications such as angiogenesis, apoptosis, cell cycle and mitotic index, cell proliferation, endocytosis, protein synthesis, and stem cell differentiation. The primary and secondary screening application segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In February 2017, Molecular Devices, LLC (U.S.), a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, launched the SpectraMax iD3 Multi-Mode Microplate Reader, a solution which allows multiple SpectraMax iD3 instruments to be controlled from one workstation using network connectivity.

In January 2017, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched the Vectra Polaris automated quantitative pathology imaging system. This multi-modal tissue imaging system enables researchers to gain a deeper level of understanding of disease mechanisms related to new cancer immunotherapy approaches.

In November 2016, Merck Millipore collaborated with Evotec AG (Germany), to provide screening services for Merck’s collection of genetic reagents such as CRISPR and shRNA libraries. With Evotec’s screening expertise, Merck was able to explore and identify new drug targets.

In August 2015, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired Cellular Research, Inc. (U.S.), a biotechnology R&D company. Through this acquisition, BD combined its BD FACS single-cell sorting instrumentation and software with Cellular Research’s Precise assays based on the Molecular Indexing technology to offer customers an integrated workflow for measuring both nucleic acid and protein expression in cellular subtypes.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America is the largest market for high-content screening, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. High R&D expenditure, the presence of major pharmaceutical market players, and increasing government support are some of the factors contributing to the large share of North America in the market.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Merck Millipore (U.S.)