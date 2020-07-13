Black Kids Swim Launches New Webseries “The Gorée Project” To Unite African-Americans and Senegalese Through a 3.5 Mile Open Water Swimming Competition

BKS’ objectives for the Gorée Project are to:

• Destroy the stereotype that Black people can’t or don’t swim.

• Educate African-Americans and Senegalese about their respective history and culture to build community.

The web series is funded through generous donations from the Black swim community and a crowdsource campaign which will launch July 14, 2020, on Black Kids Swim’s website. The Gorée Project was created in a COVID-19 environment and in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests. BKS and it’s production team combined innovative videography and live-action screencasting to capture this historic journey.

Links:

More information on The Gorée Project: https://blackkidsswim.com/the-goree-project-the-beginning/ The Gorée Project crowdfund page: https://BlackKidsSwim.com/the-Goree-project (goes live 7/14/20) More information on Black Kids Swim: https://BlackKidsSwim.com

Headshot of Ebony Rosemond: https://BlackKidsSwim.com/images/headshot-Ebony-Rosemond.jpg

About Black Kids Swim (BKS):

BKS is a 501c3 organization based in Prince George’s County Maryland founded in 2015 to provide access to an increased range of opportunities for Black children by encouraging the development of proficient swim techniques. BKS raises awareness, provides guidance, and serves as the go-to source for information on competitive and non-competitive Black swim team options.

The online community was inspired by Rosemond’s’ daughter who is a championship butterfly and freestyle swimmer. One day, their daughter entered the term ‘Black Kids Swim’ into a search engine and the results were both alarming and saddening. BKS works to change what the world thinks when they hear the words ‘Black Kids Swim.’ BKS debunks the myth that Black children do not swim well and encourages those who cannot swim to learn!

There are multiple resources to help Black children learn basic water safety skills. Black Kids Swim wants to see our children do more than simply ‘survive’ in the water. We want them to develop a valuable technique that can benefit them physically and professionally throughout their entire lives.

Contact: Project Lead Edward Rosemond

1(301) 910-6873, admin@blackkidsswim.com