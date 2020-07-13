Patient Lateral Transfer Market Worth $305.4 Million | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is poised to reach USD 305.4 Million, at a CAGR of 9.2%, Lateral transfer devices is a device or repositioning aid, which reduces the friction. This includes air-assisted lateral transfer devices and sliding sheets.

According to the new market research report “Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Type (Regular Mattress, Split Legs Mattress, Half Mattress), Material (Single Patient Use, Reusable)), Slide Sheets, Transfer Accessories) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During Manual Handling of Patients

Implementation of Regulations to Minimize Manual Patient Handling

Advantages of Lateral Transfer Devices in Overcoming Persistent Difficulties in Handling Patients With Special Conditions

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Services

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The patient lateral transfer market on the basis of product is classified into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is further divided into two sub-segments such as air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by type, which comprises of regular mattress, split leg transfer mattress, and half mattress; and air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment by material which includes reusable, and single-patient use.

In product segment, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this product segment can be attributed to advantages of air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses in overcoming persistent difficulties while handling patients with special conditions and recommendations for the use air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses to avoid risk of musculoskeletal diseases in caregivers.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is accounted for the largest share of the global patient lateral transfer market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) among caregivers, growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases are the major factors driving market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, are the major factors fueling the growth of the patient lateral transfer market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The patient lateral transfer market is dominated by established players such as Getinge AB (Sweden), HoverTech International (U.S.), AirPal (U.S.), Patient Positioning Systems (U.S.), Medline Industries (U.S.), EZ Way (U.S.), and McAuley Medical (U.S.).