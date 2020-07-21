Single-use Bioprocessing Industry is Growing at a CAGR of 17.8% | Growing Demand in Brazil, China and India

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Single-use Media Bags and Containers, Single-use Bioreactor, Filtration Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Purification), End User (Life Science R&D, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer) – Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.47 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 80 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Single-use Bioprocessing Market”

The global Single-use Bioprocessing Market provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue.

Factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, high energy efficiency, low water usage, less floor space requirement, very low risk of product cross contamination, and faster to implement are the key drivers for the growth of the global single use bioprocessing market.

High potential emerging markets such as China, Japan, and Middle East represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market. Further, the concern for disposal of single-use processes and issues related to scalability and transfer may pose challenges to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231651297

The global single-use bioprocessing market is projected to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.47 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2016 to 2021.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Product:

By type of product, the market is categorized into media bags and containers, filtration assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and others (tubing, connectors, and samplers). The media bags and containers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing products market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of media bags and containers in transportation and storage application.

Applications of Single-use Bioprocessing:

Furthermore, on the basis of application the Single-use Bioprocessing Market is segmented into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. The filtration application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioprocessing application market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of single-use tangential flow filters, depth filters, and chromatography columns in the process development.

North America and Europe to Dominate The Industry:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market, followed by Europe. Both markets are estimated to register double-digit growth rates. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to huge investment opportunities in this region. The growth of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market in the Asia-Pacific region will revolve around China, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231651297

Key Players in Single-use Bioprocessing Industry:

Major players operating in the Single-use Bioprocessing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), and Merck Milipore (Germany).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. held the top position in 2015. The company has strengthened its position in the market through the adoption of organic strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions. Between 2014 and 2016, the company introduced various new products in its portfolio.