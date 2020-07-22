450-500 Watt Class II Medical AC/DC Power Supplies Designed for Use in Home Healthcare Environments

Santa Clara, California, USA, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Tumbler Technologies, Inc. + TRUMPower adds the TMC500F series, which is capable of delivering 450-500W of continuous output power at 30 CFM forced air or 250W at convection cooling, to its AC/DC switching power supply line-up. The TMC500F series is ideal for use in home health care applications, having BF rated class II construction with 2 MOPP and touch current measuring less than 100µA at 264VAC, 63Hz.

The TMC500F series is packaged in a 7.07” (L) x 3.98” (W) x 1.48” (H) size in a PCB form factor and is also available in U-bracket and enclosed form factors. Users can select from 9 different factory set single outputs of 12V, 15V, 18V, 24V, 28V, 30V, 36V, 48V, and 57V. It is equipped with overvoltage, overcurrent, over-temperature, and short circuit protections. It also features PFD, remote sense, output inhibit, and +5V/2A Standby Power.

It has an active efficiency of 92% typically and operates between 80-264 VAC at ambient temperatures ranging from -10°C to 70°C with full power available up to +50°C. The unit is suitable for operating at 5,000 meters maximum altitude and withstand voltage is specified at 4,000 VAC from input-output (2 x MOPP), 4,000 VAC from input-case (2 x MOPP) and 1,500 VAC from output-case (1 x MOPP). The power supply has 100,000 hours-minimum MTBF at full load at 25°C ambient, calculated per MIL-HDBK-217F.

The TMC500F is certified for the latest medical standards, including UL/IEC/EN 60601-1 Edition 3.1, ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1: 2012, and the CSA C22.2 No. 60601-1: 2014. The power supply complies with IEC/EN 60601-1-2 4th edition medical EMC and immunity standards including EN 55011/FCC/VCCI class B (conducted and radiated emissions), EN 61000-3-2, EN 61000-3-3, EN 61000-4-2 (ESD at ±15kV air and ±8kV contact), EN61000-4-3, EN 61000-4-4, EN 61000-4-5, EN 61000-4-6, EN 61000-4-8, EN 61000-4-11.

For more details on the TMC500F series, please visit http://trumpower.com/library/tmc500f.pdf or email sales@trumpower.com.

TRUMPower has been delivering excellent quality medical and industrial grade AC/DC switching power supplies and DC/DC converters since 1991. The company’s medical grade power supplies range from 4W to 1200W and its line of ITE grade AC/DC power supplies range from 3W to 1400W in wall mount, desktop, open frame, and ATX PC form factors. TRUMPower can accommodate to OEM’s needs, whether they are low volume or high volume power supplies, by providing prompt responses and cost-effective power solutions. As a result, it has gained a substantial number of satisfied customers over the years and continues to do so.

For more information on the company and its other products, visit www.trumpower.com or email us at wsales@TRUMPower.com