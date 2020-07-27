Amway Partners with TCS for Strategic IT Operations Transformation

Tata Consultancy Services’ Machine First™ Delivery Model, powered by ignio™, will Result in a Resilient, Self-Healing Digital Core and Enhanced User Experience

NEW YORK | MUMBAI, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, and Amway, a global leader in direct selling, have entered into a strategic partnership to transform the latter’s global technology operations.

Amway was looking to transform its IT infrastructure and operations and its global service desk in order to improve agility, accelerate speed to market, and enhance customer experience. TCS will leverage its Business 4.0™ framework to deliver a new operating model by consolidating and standardizing IT operations, implementing TCS’ Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), powered by ignio™, its cognitive automation software, continuing Amway’s journey from a reactive to a proactive and predictive model.

The transformed operating model will feature self-healing capabilities, chatbots, self-help and improvement of its service desk mobile app. These enhancements will strengthen Amway’s operational resilience and end user experience. Additionally, TCS will promote agile working methods and standardize operating procedures to enable greater agility and accelerate Amway’s transformation journey.

“We see transforming our IT operations as key to accelerating growth and enhancing our end user experience. TCS impressed us with its domain knowledge of the retail and consumer goods industry, its partnership approach and flexible engagement model,” said Tom Meyer, Vice President, Global Infrastructure & Operations, Amway.

“A scalable, responsive and resilient digital core is an essential foundation for enterprises looking to leverage digital technologies to differentiate themselves in a Business 4.0™ world,” said Surya Kant, Head of North America, UK and Europe, TCS. “We are delighted to partner Amway in transforming their IT operations to be better aligned with business imperatives while reducing operating risks and improving end customer experiences.”

“Enhancing the customer experience is a key and pivotal part of Amway’s growth strategy, which is why we have chosen TCS as the global infrastructure & operations and global service desk partner to drive innovation and transformation,” said Alex Yeung, Global CIO, Amway. “This partnership will help us establish the right foundation needed to propel Amway’s growth agenda as outlined by our CEO’s vision and strategy.”

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 448,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

About Amway

Amway is a family-owned, $8.4 billion consumer goods manufacturer and direct selling company based in Ada, Michigan, USA that is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™ vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry™ skincare and color cosmetics, eSpring™ water treatment systems and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by independent Amway Business Owners. Global sales in 2018 made Amway the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2019 Direct Selling News Global 100. The company’s annual sales figure includes revenue from direct selling operations and other business holdings. For company news, visit amwayglobal.com/newsroom.

