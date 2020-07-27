Brillmindz developed KSA’s car-rental app Telgani raises 6-figure investment

Dubai , UAE, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Telgani, a Riyadh, Saudi Arabia based car-rental platform, has raised six-figure investment in a seed funding round. This round was headed by 500 start-ups, Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), Impact46, and a set of angel investors. The company has plans to employ these funds to enhance the brand and increase car-rental service.

Telgani car-rental app:

Telgani car-rental app was established in 2018 to offer a hassle-free service to people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company expanded its operations over 20 cities in Saudi Arabia and other parts of UAE procuring around 300 service providers in the region. According to the company, it has attained a 300% yearly growth until 2019. As the requirement for rental apps is growing high in the MENA region, Telgani is taking a strategical approach to capture the market. The company has been popular in the car rental market while customers are constantly looking for easy options. They are constantly striving to offer appropriate solutions for customers in the long run.

In the process of enhancing its service, the company has raised six-figure investment in a seed funding round that was headed by 500 start-ups, Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), Impact46, and a set of angel investors. In his remarks about this funding round, Founder & CEO of Telgani Abdulkader Alkalinity said, “We are experiencing one of the most significant and important developments towards vision 2030, and we consider ourselves fortunate to be in the position to join this movement in building a more efficient and sustainable car rental industry. The marketing strategy takes place within two interrelated segments. On the corporate market, we have a focus on airports and hotel surroundings. While in the leisure segment, our rental services target agency owned facilities that are conveniently located within most major roads and metropolitan areas”.

