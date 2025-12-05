Machine Vision Market Insights on Hardware, Software, and Application Usage

The global machine vision market was valued at USD 20,378.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 41,744.0 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030. The growing emphasis on quality inspection and improved productivity across industries is driving the adoption of machine vision technologies.

In addition, the rising deployment of vision-guided robotic systems is reshaping the machine vision landscape. With the rapid growth of industrial automation—particularly in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors—manufacturers are increasingly integrating machine vision systems with robotic controllers. These systems enable robots to perceive, analyze, and respond to their surroundings, enhancing operational accuracy and efficiency. Collectively, these factors are accelerating the machine vision industry’s expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global machine vision market with a 43%+ share in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 12% from 2025 to 2030.

By offering, the hardware segment accounted for over 61% of the market share in 2024.

By product, the PC-based segment led the market in 2024.

By application, quality assurance and inspection held the largest market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20,378.6 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 41,744.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.0%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global machine vision industry is characterized by strong competition, with leading players driving innovation, setting product standards, and shaping industry trends.

Prominent Companies

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies, Inc. (A subsidiary of TKH Group NV)

Stemmer Imaging

National Instruments Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Sick AG

Tordivel AS

Recent Developments

July 2024 – OMRON Corporation released a major software update for its FH Vision System and FHV7 Smart Camera, integrating Digimarc decoding for advanced digital product identification. The update enables high-speed packaging verification (over 2,000 parts/min) with improved detection accuracy, quick processing, flexible integration, and comprehensive inspection capabilities.

June 2024 – SICK AG launched the Inspector83x 2D vision sensor, a standalone inspection solution capable of performing up to 15 inspections per second. Featuring a combination of AI-enabled and rules-based algorithms, it allows simple on-device AI training with just a few images. Additional features include up to 5 MP resolution, built-in lighting, quad-core CPU, C-mount lens compatibility, dual-port Ethernet, and integration with SICK Nova vision software.

April 2024 – Cognex Corporation introduced the In-Sight L38 3D Vision System, the world's first AI-powered 3D vision system for fast and reliable manufacturing inspections. By combining AI with 2D and 3D imaging, the system generates unique projection images that simplify training and reveal features undetectable in traditional 2D environments.

Conclusion

The machine vision market is positioned for robust growth through 2030, driven by increasing automation, expanding use of vision-guided robotics, and the growing demand for high-precision inspection systems. Continued innovation from key industry players will further support adoption across manufacturing and industrial sectors worldwide.