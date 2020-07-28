The slaughtering equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.28 Billion by 2023 from USD 6.62 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.56%. Increase in demand for processed meat, lenient trade policies, and an increase in meat exports are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for slaughtering equipment.

Based on livestock, the slaughtering equipment market has been segmented into poultry, swine, bovine, seafood, and others, which include ovine and caprine. The poultry segment dominated the global market for slaughtering equipment in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. The demand for poultry has been growing significantly worldwide, which led to an increase in demand for poultry slaughtering equipment such as killing, cut-up, deboning & skinning, and evisceration equipment. Most large-scale poultry meat producers use automated poultry slaughtering line for high capacity production.

The key players in the global slaughtering equipment market include

Marel (Iceland)

BADDER Group (Denmark)

BAYLE SA (France)

Prime Equipment Group (US)

CTB (US), Brower Equipment (US)

Jarvis Equipment (India)

Industries Riopel (Canada)

ASENA (Azerbaijan)

Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited (India)

Meatek Food Machineries (India)

BANSS (Germany)

Limos (Slovenia)

Best & Donovan (US)

Blasau (Spain)

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global slaughtering equipment market through 2023, owing to urbanization and growth of fast food and restaurant chains. Industry players in the North American region address consumer demand for processed meat to cater to the demand of various consumers in the region. This has resulted in the innovation of various slaughtering equipment such as stunners and deboning & skinning equipment by various companies. Manufacturers in the US are utilizing an optimized approach to deliver slaughtering equipment on time in order to meet the demand for meat products in the market.