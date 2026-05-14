Forensic Engineering Market Outlook on Infrastructure Safety Needs

The global forensic engineering market size was estimated at USD 5,209.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8,809.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing infrastructure complexity, rising industrialization, and the growing frequency of structural, mechanical, and product-related failures across industries.

The increasing number and complexity of legal disputes involving construction defects, industrial accidents, product failures, and personal injury claims are significantly driving demand for forensic engineering services. Forensic engineers play a critical role in identifying root causes, evaluating technical evidence, and supporting litigation processes as expert witnesses. Their scientifically backed assessments help courts, legal firms, and regulatory authorities establish accountability and liability in complex cases.

Insurance companies are also increasingly relying on forensic engineering expertise to investigate claims, estimate damages, validate loss events, and identify potential fraud. Growing awareness regarding risk management, infrastructure safety, and regulatory compliance is further contributing to sustained market demand. In addition, rapid urbanization and aging infrastructure across developed and developing economies are increasing the need for structural assessments, failure analysis, and preventive engineering solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global forensic engineering market with a revenue share of 39.54% in 2025 due to advanced infrastructure systems, high insurance penetration, and increasing demand for technical investigation services across legal and industrial sectors.

The U.S. forensic engineering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2033 driven by rising construction activities, growing litigation related to infrastructure failures, and increasing focus on risk mitigation and compliance.

By services, the structure failure testing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.30% in 2025 owing to increasing demand for detailed investigations of building collapses, material failures, and infrastructure defects.

By end use, the law enforcement agencies segment dominated the market in 2025 due to rising reliance on forensic expertise in accident investigations, fire analysis, and criminal evidence assessment.

By application, the construction segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2033 supported by growing infrastructure investments, urban development projects, and the increasing need for safety compliance evaluations.

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Key Forensic Engineering Company Insights

Companies operating in the forensic engineering market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, service expansion, technology integration, and partnerships to strengthen their competitive position and expand technical capabilities.

The market is characterized by strong demand for specialized expertise in structural analysis, fire investigations, material testing, accident reconstruction, and insurance claims analysis. Key players continue investing in advanced analytical tools, digital modeling technologies, and multidisciplinary engineering services to improve investigation accuracy and operational efficiency.

Key Forensic Engineering Companies

Applied Technical Services LLC

EFI Global

Envista Forensics

Exponent, Inc.

Intertek

Jensen Hughes

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Stress Engineering Services, Inc.

YA Group

Thornton Tomasetti, Inc.

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. (WJE)

Recent Developments

In March 2026, YA Group launched a new forensic accounting group to expand its capabilities in financial investigations, insurance claims analysis, fraud detection, and litigation support, strengthening its integrated forensic service offerings.

In January 2026, Applied Technical Services (ATS) was acquired by SGS, enhancing SGS’s testing, inspection, and forensic engineering capabilities across industries including aerospace, manufacturing, and energy.

In August 2025, Sedgwick expanded its EFI Global operations into Spain, strengthening its forensic investigation and complex claims analysis services across the Iberian market.

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