SkyVPN Launches Special Offer to Help Users Handle Potential TikTok Security Issues

Sunnyvale, CA, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — SkyVPN, one of the most popular free VPN service providers, recently released its mid-year special offer that saves up to 70 percent for its subscription users. The special discount is meant to help users deal with underlying issues about cybersecurity concerns for internet users, both individuals and organizations.

According to a WHO report, the past few months have seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyberattacks and email scams. Besides, recent issues about social media account hacking and data breaches bring up even more security concerns.

CNN reported this month that the administration of the United States announced that it was looking into potential security concerns with ByteDance, the Beijing-based tech company that owns TikTok, concerned that it may be sharing user data. The hints of banning TikTok came after India imposed a country-wide ban on the TikTok and WeChat together with 57 other Chinese applications at the beginning of this month.

While it remains controversial whether the data breaches truly exist or the ban presented as a possibility will become a reality, precaution for influencers and enthusiasts on TikTok and other social media platforms can never be useless.

A VPN service not only helps circumvent the ban but also prevents sensitive data breaches. A VPN protects online security and privacy in two ways. First, it encrypts every piece of data users send out so that nobody can read it. Second, VPN routes all the online activity through one of the global servers, hiding IP addresses and thus keeping users’ locations, identity and other sensitive personal information anonymous and private.

“Cybersecurity is a significant issue for our world today,” stated founder of SkyVPN. “We understand that people have been tightening budgets as world unemployment rates soar. By offering a cheaper subscription along with more features for premium members, we want to keep our users protected without adding extra burden.”

“With bank-graded encryption and a strict no-logs policy, SkyVPN greatly limits the potential risk to data breaches,” he added.

SkyVPN,Inc provides fast, private and secure internet access to global users. A VPN service encrypts all the internet traffic flowing to and from devices and routing it via an intermediary server. It helps maintain privacy and anonymity on the internet and makes it difficult for hackers to spy on users' online activity.