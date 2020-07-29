In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Analysis – Industry Report 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Some of the factors driving the growth of the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market are increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, rising demand for external quality assurance support, and growing adoption of third-party quality controls.

According to research report the global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market is projected to reach $1,158 million by 2025 from $961 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

In this report, the market is segmented by product and service, application, end user, manufacturer type, and region.

On the basis of application, the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market is broadly segmented into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation/hemostasis, and other applications

On the basis of type, the quality control products market is segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls, and other controls (controls manufactured from spinal fluid, lipoprotein extracts, and immunoproteins).

The North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of the North America can be attributed to the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading IVD quality control vendors & national clinical laboratories & hospitals in this region.

The prominent players in this In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US), SERO AS (Norway), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US).

