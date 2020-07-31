New Documentary Series Explores In Depth The Variety Of Cultures World Over

PHOENIX, AZ, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Christine Reidhead, the educator, humanitarian, Assistant Professor and the Founder and CEO of the Nonprofit Organization, AfrikRising, is producing a new documentary series called Global Humanity. This documentary series seeks to explore the hundreds of cultures and sub-cultures that exist around us and apart from us but which people rarely know about.

Apart from the major cultures that we constantly see on television, cellphones, books and magazines, there exists a plethora of different cultures adorning our planet earth that is experienced and lived by millions of people everyday. Jostling and bustling on a daily basis, these cultures from many different countries will be covered by Global Humanity for their richness, vibrance and diversity and showcased to the millions of people around the world.

Right from the heart of the many African nations and their myriad cultures buzzing with colors, life and beautiful traditions dating back to thousands to the idyllic shores of Mexico to the massive variety of Native American cultures spread across North America, the beauty of these cultures has to be seen and experienced to be believed. To be wondered at. One can easily fawn at how wonderful these different cultures are to the point that they’d right away book a plane ticket and start exploring, to experience these cultures while one is still breathing.

Global Humanity will also showcase a series of interviews presenting the incredible traditions, food culture and art that highlight those particular cultures. People will also get to see the remarkable differences, the warmth, the hospitality and the fact that we, after all, aren’t that different. A passion to present the culture for what it really is and who the people really are culture will shine through every episode of the documentary. Do watch as the inspirational stories unfold one by one.

About:

Global Humanity is an initiative by educator and humanitarian, Christine Reidhead, to showcase the different cultures of the world. She’s also an Assistant Professor and the Founder and CEO of the Nonprofit Organization, AfrikRising.

Form more infomation, please visit https://youtu.be/rKImNRbzs0w