ACDSee Releases Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 with More Powerful DAM, Expanded Layered and RAW Editing

Victoria, Canada, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Within the last decade, ACDSee has become an innovative photo editing software. ACDSee releases the latest version of their flagship product, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020. While continuing to offer software with the most versatile DAM and RAW editing functionality on the market, ACDSee is expanding their layered editing capabilities in order to give users more editing freedom.

ACDSee 2020 has an abundance of new and updated features, including facial recognition and detection features, focus stacking, HDR, blended clone and text tool updates, to name a few. With these new features, ACDSee is also expanding their RAW editing capabilities to include even more cameras.

“We are excited to offer our users editing tools to increase their creativity and elevate their photos. For example, our new HDR feature allows you to bring out the maximum amount of dynamic range in your photos, taking your photos to the next level,” said Mark Cosgrove, ACD Systems’ Director of Production.

As for organizational tools, ACDSee has improved the Face Detection and Facial Recognition tool, offering greater capabilities to easily find your photos. In this feature there are 3 newly updated tools: suggested names, more ways to search using faces and embedding face data.

New Features

* Face Detection & Facial Recognition Updates: Suggested names – ACDSee will suggest possible matches for the faces it finds. People searching – Find images quickly with searches based on photos with suggested names, auto-named and unnamed. You can now embed face data within an image for safe keeping.

* HDR: High Dynamic Range merges a set of images with different exposures to produce a single image with the maximum dynamic range, allowing for more details.

* Focus Stacking: A set of the same photos with different focal distances can be combined into one image, bringing the entire photo in focus, allowing you to get more out of your photos.

* Blended Clone: A mix of our Smart Erase and Clone tool. This feature is great for removing unwanted elements from an image. Blended Clone copies pixels from a source point and smoothly integrates them into the target area for a naturally flawless look.

* Text Tool: Text is now available in layers. This improvement means text editing is now non-destructive and can be edited at any time.

* Resize Canvas: You can resize the canvas around layered content, expanding or cropping, or add solid backgrounds. This makes it easy to create composites.

* Rulers/Guidelines: Measure an image in a variety of units (inch, cm, pixel). Drag guidelines across the image with the ability to snap layers, selections and text to specific positions.

Try the full version of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2020 for up to 30 days and fall in love with its vast capabilities: