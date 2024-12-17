Acute Care Telemedicine Market 2030: Key Players and Market Leaders to Watch

Acute Care Telemedicine Market Growth & Trends

The global acute care telemedicine market size is expected to reach USD 63.31 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% from 2025 to 2030. Technological development in the healthcare sector, increasing demand for immediate access to medical care, and shortage of specialty physicians especially in developing countries are some factors driving telemedicine growth in an acute care setting.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the healthcare system to encounter various challenges. The swift adoption of various technologies across countries, driven by the necessity to provide continued medical care in the era of social distancing, has increased the penetration of telemedicine in acute care. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) increased the coverage of telehealth services through temporary waivers soon after the declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency in early 2020 to make it convenient for people to receive medical care while reducing their exposure to the virus in public settings such as hospitals and health care facilities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Acute Care Telemedicine Market

Furthermore, the World Health Organization and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) collaborated to produce a universal standard for the usage of telehealth services to address the problem on an international scale. This guideline describes the technological criteria that a telehealth platform must fulfill to deliver accessible telehealth services.

In December 2021, Five Ascension Texas facilities collaborated with the nation’s major multispecialty telemedicine group to offer teleneurology services to their patients. The collaboration was intended to ensure 24/7 access to special neurology care. It will also strengthen on-site neurology treatment by offering doctors, nurses, and other professionals high-definition video consultations with neurologists on demand.

Acute Care Telemedicine Market Report Highlights

Based on delivery, the clinician-to-patient segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 as it provides easy access to medical professionals through chat or video conferencing and reduces long waiting and travel times to get treatment.

The telepsychiatry segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030. The sector is witnessing significant growth as it holds the potential to become a better option to traditional in-person psychiatric facilities.

Based on the end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. This is owing to the shortage of specialist physicians, especially in developing countries, and increased demand for better healthcare access among the people.

North America acute care telemedicine market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 42.1% in 2024. Due to a favorable reimbursement structure and the availability of telemedicine services. For instance, In January 2021, The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) launched “IMPACT” a new program for virtual healthcare.

Acute Care Telemedicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global acute care telemedicine market report based on the delivery, application, end use, and region:

Acute Care Telemedicine Delivery Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinician-to-Patient

Clinician-to-Clinician

Acute Care Telemedicine Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Tele-ICU

Teleneurology

Telenephrology

Others

Acute Care Telemedicine End Use Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Acute Care Telemedicine Regional Outlook Revenue USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain Italy France Denmark Norway Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Acute Care Telemedicine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.