Rice Protein Powder Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2020-2023

31st July 2020 – The global Rice Protein Powder Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the growing consummation of rice protein and large-scale production in the Asia Pacific region. Rice is considered as one of the major food staples in the East-Asian economies including China. Increasing production in the India coupled with agriculture as a mainstay for the rural population are key catalyst for sustained market growth of rice protein powder market over the forecast period.

Recent technological advancement in the agriculture sector coupled with development of modern rice production techniques such as rice intensification (SRI), laser land leveling, direct seeded rice (DSR), and precision farming are expected to drive market growth over the forthcoming period. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of rice protein powder.

The use of rice proteins in pharmacy industry is considered as the key market trend associated with rice protein powder market over the past few years. Rice protein contains a high amino-acid content, which is highly preferred for the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Rapid advancement in food and dietary supplements industries is one of the major driving factor in the market across the globe. The market is segregated into two major segments based on product type such as rice protein isolates and rice protein concentrates.

The rice protein powder market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the application type such as food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical sector, cosmetics industry and animal feed. Food & beverages industry segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of rice protein powder in food & beverages industry segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration and easy availability.

The key players in the rice protein powder market are AIDP Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., RiceBran Technologies, Plandai Biotechnology Inc., and Nutrition Resource Inc.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established agriculture infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness slower growth rate over the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the rice protein powder market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with booming agriculture industry, ever-growing supply and demand, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

