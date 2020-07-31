Manuka Honey Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2023

31st July 2020 – The global Manuka Honey Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the increasing number of application for medical purposes and rising distribution channels across the globe. Growing use of unconventional sweeteners and increasing the popularity of Manuka honey are expected to drive the growth of manuka honey market over the forecast period. Globally, market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of manuka honey.

Manuka honey is a monofloral honey, which is derived from the fluid of the manuka tree, also called as Leptospermum scoparium. Increasing use of honey in traditional culture as an alternative medicine is expected to gain momentum over the coming years. In addition, recent research activities shows potential use of manuka honey for antibacterial medicines, thereby propelling market growth over the coming years.

Access Manuka Honey Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/manuka-honey-market-report

HFCS-free manuka honey is gaining widespread popularity among consumers across the globe due to rising demand for chemical free honey products. HFCS-free manuka honey currently holds a major share and is estimated to rise over the coming years. The swift rise in demand of manuka honey is credited to the increasing awareness regarding the severe effect of consumption of high fructose corn syrup. Subsequently, organic manuka honey has gained a wide recognition over the past few years.

The manuka honey market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the application type such as food & beverage industry, cosmetics sector, nutraceuticals/natural health and medical product categories. Medical segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of manuka honey segment is attributed to the increasing product penetration and rising number of online distribution channels.

Global Manuka Honey market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Comvita

Manuka Health

Arataki Honey

Watson & Son

Streamland

Pure Honey New Zealand

KirksBees Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

Request a Sample Copy of Manuka Honey Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/manuka-honey-market-report/request-sample

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Manuka Honey in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com