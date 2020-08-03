Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —The plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is estimated to account for USD 7.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period. Strong funding by the private and public sectors toward plant biotechnology such as the development of high-throughput sequencing systems and application of MAS and genomic selection in field and vegetable crops are projected to drive the growth of the market over the next five years.

On the basis of application, the cereals & grains segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Corn, wheat, and rice are the major cereals bred with advanced technologies such as molecular breeding and genetic techniques. The availability of germplasm for these crops encourages the adoption of advanced techniques for crop breeding. The economic importance of corn due to its application in various sectors and increasing demand for high-quality wheat and rice in the food industry are other reasons for the adoption of hybrid breeding technologies among seed producers.

On the basis of type, the biotechnological method is projected to witness the fastest growth in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market during the forecast period

The increasing adoption of hybrid and molecular breeding techniques in developing countries and the growing cultivation of GM crops in the Americas are factors contributing to its high growth. The growing market for crop genetics in various countries of the Americas and the declining cost of genetic procedures in the past decade are factors driving the demand for genetic engineering and genome editing in the region. Unlike genetic techniques, no regulations are implied by the government for molecular breeding across the globe, which is projected to drive the growth of the biotechnological method at a higher rate during the forecast period. Advances in the field of CRISPR gene editing technology have brought about the third revolution in crop improvement and these tools can be used along with existing technologies. Growing innovation would facilitate the growth of CRISPR technology in agriculture, especially in countries such as the US, China, Japan, Brazil, and South Africa.

North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2023.

The increasing industrial value for corn and soybean in the US has been encouraging breeders to adopt advanced technologies for better yield, owing to which the adoption rate for crop genetics in this country has been high. Also, the limited regulatory control and high promotional support for intellectual property affairs in genetic technology have been extremely favorable toward the adoption of plant biotechnological tools in agriculture. Hence, North America dominated the global plant breeding market in 2017. On the other hand, there has been an ever-increasing demand for commercial seeds in the Asian market, in line with the improving economic conditions. Also, seed manufacturers such as Bayer, Monsanto, and Syngenta have been showing increasing interest in tapping this potential market, wherein the companies have been expanding their R&D centers across the Asia Pacific.

This report includes a study of development strategies of leading companies. The scope of this report includes a detailed study of major seed manufacturers that have in-house plant breeding facilities; these companies include players such as Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), KWS SAAT (Germany), Limagrain (France), and DLF Trifolium (Denmark), and also major service providers, such as Eurofins (Luxembourg), SGS SA (Switzerland), Pacific Biosciences (US), Benson Hill Systems (US), Hudson River Biotechnology (US), Evogene (Israel), Bioconsortia (US), and Equinom (Israel).

