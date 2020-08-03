Blood Gas Analyzer Market Analysis – Industry Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — A number of factors, such as the growing number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments, and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced biosensors and data analysis software for developing next-generation blood gas analyzers are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

According to research report the blood gas analyzer market was estimated to be USD 506.9 Million in 2016, which would reach USD 636 Million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2016 to 2021.

The other factors driving the growth of blood gas analyzer market include rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of technologically advanced biosensors and data analysis software, growing demand for technology integrated combined systems, and miniaturization of POC blood gas analyzers.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016, which is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives in this region. However, the APAC Blood Gas Analyzers market is projected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period due to the growing initiatives by market players, increasing patient population base, and rising number of partnerships and joint ventures.

The major players in the global blood gas analyzer market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), Radiometer (Denmark), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthcare (Germany). The top 3 companies together account for a share of more than 70% of the global market. These players have adopted several strategies to remain competitive in this space. Enhancement of existing products, development of new products, collaborations and agreements are among the top strategies adopted by the leading companies in blood gas analyzers market.

Companies such as Roche Diagnostics Limited, Nova Biomedical, Abbott Laboratories, and OPTI Medical Systems, Inc. adopted the strategy of new product launch to develop novel blood gas analyzers, strengthen their product portfolios, and address the demands of their customers. In June 2016, Roche Diagnostics launched its blood gas learning application, namely, Blood Gas Learn Your ABGs. The new app helps in learning and interpreting arterial blood gases. This enabled the company to enhance its market visibility. Similarly, Nova launched Stat Profile Prime, a blood gas analyzer, in May 2014. This testing system can be combined with Nova’s zero maintenance cartridge technology, which gives faster and accurate results. The launch of this product helped the company to expand its product offerings in the point-of-care testing market.

