Liquid Handling Technology Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020-2025

06th Aug 2020 – Global Liquid Handling Technology Market is expected to reach USD 6.99 billion by 2025. Liquid Handling Technology plays important role in research laboratories for experiments like drug screening, gene sequencing, antibody testing, and protein crystallization. It includes the movement of liquid reagents through the varied range of large-scale robotic stages to hand held single channel pipettes. These are the important technologies in order to enhance accuracy and performance for the user. The Liquid Handling Technology Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Increasing technological innovations in liquid handling systems, rise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, rising importance on data accuracy and precision, and high demand for high-throughput screening are documented as major factors of Liquid Handling Technology Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, pricing limitations and economic downturn all over the world are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Liquid Handling Technology Market is segmented based on type, product type, application, end user, and region.

Semi-automated liquid handling, automated liquid handling, and manual liquid handling are the types that could be explored in Liquid Handling Technology in the forecast period. Exclusively used products are consumables, automated workstations, and small devices could be explored in Liquid Handling Technology in the forecast period. Consumables comprises of tubes & plates, reagents, disposable tips, and others. On the other hand, small devices comprise dispensers, pipettes, burettes, and others. Pipettes may be manual, or electronic, or controllers.

The market may be categorized based on applications like biotechnology/bioprocessing, drug discovery & ADME-Tox research, cancer & genomic research, and others. End users may include contract research organization, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

The key players of Liquid Handling Technology Market are TecanTrading AG., Agilent Technologies, LABCYTE INC., Aurora Biomed Inc., Hamilton Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Gilson Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Eppendorf AG, BioTek Instruments Inc., Labnet International Inc., and Borosil Glass Works Ltd. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Liquid Handling Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

