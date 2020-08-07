Dental Equipment Market Overview, Market Size and Trends – Industry Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-07 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.52 billion by 2021 from an estimated USD 5.93 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9%

Factors such as the rapidly growing elderly population, increasing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are driving the growth of the dental equipment market.

Based on product, the dental equipment market is split into general dental equipment, dental diagnostic equipment, and dental therapeutic equipment. The general dental equipment is expected to dominate the dental equipment market during the forecast period. Improvements and enhancements in product designs have facilitated the provision of better dental care services to patients. The availability of portable and integrated solutions enables differentiation in dental practices. The growing demand for the innovative dental products is expected to propel the growth of this market segment.

Geographically, the global dental equipments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Europe holds the largest share of this market. The major factors driving the growth of the European dental equipments market include the rising geriatric population, growing governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and the high reimbursement rate in Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Planmeca OY (Finland), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), and Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.) held a major share of the dental equipment market. The companies majorly focused on strategies such as expansions, partnerships, and new product launches to sustain their positions in the market. Other key players in the global dental equipment market include A-dec Inc. (U.S.), AMD LASERS (U.S.), Biolase, Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), and 3M (U.S.).

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

