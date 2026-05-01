LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at LNG Facility in the Netherlands

Rotterdam, Netherlands, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Netherlands’ largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility has completed the installation of a new LED explosion-proof lighting system in its storage and processing areas. This lighting upgrade aims to enhance safety in the facility while supporting its sustainability goals.

LNG facilities handle volatile and flammable substances, requiring specialized lighting that can withstand hazardous conditions. The LED explosion-proof lights have been installed in key areas such as storage tanks, control rooms, and cargo handling units. The new lighting system improves safety by providing bright, uniform illumination without the risk of sparking or excessive heat.

“The installation of LED explosion-proof lighting has enhanced the safety of our operations significantly,” said Pieter Bakker, operations manager at the LNG facility. “The LEDs are energy-efficient, have a long lifespan, and help us maintain a safe working environment.”

The shift to LED lighting in the LNG sector reflects the Netherlands’ broader efforts to enhance sustainability and improve safety standards in the energy industry. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights