Live Cell Imaging Market By Product, Application, End User and Forecast till 2023

Growth in the live cell imaging market can primarily be attributed to various factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and the growth in funding for research.

According MarketsandMarkets latest research report – “[158 Pages Report] The global live cell imaging market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.”

The Report “Live Cell Imaging Market” is Segmented into:-

Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services)

Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Drug Discovery)

End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes)

Product

On the basis of product and service, the global live cell imaging market is segmented into instruments, consumables, software, and services. In 2018, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market. Factors such as the launch of new and advanced instruments, increasing incidence of diseases, and rising government initiatives and awareness programs for promoting cell-based research are the major factors driving the demand for live cell imaging instruments.

End User

On the basis of end user, the live cell imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is the major revenue generating region in the live cell imaging market. The live cell imaging market in the region is driven by the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.

