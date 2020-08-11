Urinalysis Market | North America to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2019–2024)

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases.

According to the latest research report – “[146 Pages Report] The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.”

Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Pregnancy), End User (Hospital, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type – Global Forecast to 2024

What drive the Market?

Rising Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Growing Availability of Funds for Research

However, the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.

The urinalysis market, based on product type, is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment dominated this market in 2019. The urinalysis consumables market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. Pregnancy and fertility kits accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. These kits have witnessed wide adoption amongst end users across the globe owing to their cost-effectiveness and ease of use.

North America to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2019–2024)

The urinalysis market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. There has been a tremendous increase in the use of urine analysis and has become a part of any general health check up in the past decade. Increasing research activities in the field of urinalysis and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment point of care systems. Automated devices have also been installed in the large hospitals and laboratories.

