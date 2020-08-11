The global 2D chromatography market is projected to reach USD 42.4 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 29.6 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The 2D chromatography market is consolidated in nature. In 2017, the global 2D gas chromatography market was dominated by Agilent Technologies (US), LECO (US), and Shimadzu (Japan), while the 2D liquid chromatography market was dominated by Agilent Technologies (US), Waters (US), and Shimadzu (Japan). Players implemented various strategies to expand their global footprint and share in the 2D chromatography market, such as acquisitions and product launches.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137918175

In 2017, LECO (US) ranked first in the gas chromatography market. In 2017, it held the largest share of the 2D gas chromatography market. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of analytical instrumentation, mass spectrometers, metallography, and optical equipment (along with related consumables). It offers a range of 2D gas chromatography systems under the brand name Pegasus. The company has more than 25 subsidiaries and company offices in countries such as Canada, Australia, UK, Sweden, Germany, and Mexico. In 2016, it launched a new system, Pegasus BT 4D.

Agilent (US) held the leading position in the 2D liquid chromatography market and the second position in the 2D gas chromatography market. Agilent provides core bioanalytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Its manufacturing and R&D facilities for the life sciences & chemical analysis business segment are located in Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Poland, the UK, and the US. In addition, the company has about 37 subsidiaries worldwide. Agilent Technologies intends to expand its presence in emerging nations to accelerate its growth in the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137918175

Some of the other players competing in this market are Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Restek (US), SepSolve Analytical (UK), Merck (Germany), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441