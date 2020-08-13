Growing Incidence of Pest Infestation to Drive the Insecticide Seed Treatment Market

The insecticide seed treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 5.04 billion by 2022. The increase in usage of seed treatment solutions on high-priced GM seeds, growth in the area under GM crops, increase in crop demand for biofuel and feed, and the use of insecticides as a low-cost crop protection solution are enhancing the market for insecticide seed treatment, globally. The growth in the insecticide seed treatment market is also driven by advanced farming technologies that ensure safe and reliable application of seed treatment formulas.

Cereals & oilseeds dominated the insecticide seed treatment market in 2016; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of from 2017 to 2022. Over the past few years, there has been a surge in global demand for grains and oilseeds, due to the use of animal feed and vegetable oil for biodiesel and human consumption. Oilseeds are widely consumed by people in developing countries and are gaining even more importance as cash crops.

With a global increase in consumption of fruits & vegetables and growth in demand for tropical and exotic fruits & vegetables in the developing countries, this segment is likely to witness a growth by 2022.

South America is one of the largest contributors to the global insecticide seed treatment, due to the increase in use of insecticide seed treatment through advanced agricultural techniques and rise in need for food security in the South American countries. Brazil and Argentina were the largest country-level markets in the South American region in 2016. High market penetration by the leading insecticide seed treatment companies, for enhancing the agricultural growth and productivity, and the decrease in arable land are the main factors influencing the growth of the insecticide seed treatment market in South America.

