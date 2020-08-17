Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market | Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Clinical Application | Geographical Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Probe, Linkers, Adaptor, Drugs, Reagent, Equipment), Type (Custom, Pre Design), Application (PCR, DNA, RNAi, Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology).

[230 Pages Report] The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2024 from USD 4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Premium Insights:

1. Attractive Opportunities in the Market

2. Asia Pacific: Market, By Research Application and Country

3. By therapeutic Application

4. Geographic Snapshot

Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing Use of Synthesized Oligos in Molecular Diagnostics

2. Clinical Applications

3. R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4. Rise in Venture Capital Investments

5. Emerging Markets

Objective of Study:

1. To define, describe, and segment the global market by product & service, technology, application, end user and region.

2. To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities).

3. To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global industry

4. To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

5. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=200829350

In-Depth Market Segmentation:

Products:

The synthesized oligos market, by product, is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, primers, probes, large-scale synthesized oligos, intermediate-scale synthesized oligos, and linkers and adaptors. Of these, oligonucleotide-based accounted for over 50% of the synthesized oligos market share in 2018. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for oligonucleotide-based drugs and the influx of new customers in the oligo drug development arena.

Applications:

Based on application, the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is segmented into research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. The therapeutic applications segment, which is further segmented into DNA & antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies, RNAi oligonucleotide-based therapies, and CpG oligonucleotide-based therapies, is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the investments by companies to explore the therapeutic applications of oligos.

Geographical Growth:

Detailed analysis of market in European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.

Detailed analysis of industry in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, India, and others.

North America was the largest market for share, followed by Europe. Moreover, North America is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing R&D activities and the growing number of oligonucleotide-based drugs/therapies being approved by the FDA.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200829350

Key Players:

The prominent players operating in this market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), ATDBio Ltd. (UK), Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (US), BioAutomation Corporation (US), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Biogen International (US), Sarepta Therapeutics (US), Eurofins Genomics (Germany), Eurogentec (Belgium), GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), GenScript, Inc. (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT, US), Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), TriLink BioTechnologies (US), and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US) (a part of Merck KGAA).

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US) was one of the leading players in the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2018. The company is innovation-centric and focuses on R&D to develop and introduce new enhanced products in the market. It is a leading supplier of custom DNA and RNA oligonucleotides for the life sciences research community in North America.