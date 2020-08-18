Medical Bed Market | Increasing Number of Beds in Private Hospitals & Volume of Chronic Care Patients

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as increasing investments in healthcare infrastructural development, technological innovations in ICU beds, increasing number of beds in private hospitals, and increasing volume of chronic care patients are expected to drive the growth of the medical beds market in the coming years.

Medical bed market is expected to reach $3.41 billion by 2022 from $2.59 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Medical Bed Market by Usage (Acute Care, Long Term Care, Psychiatric Care, Maternity), Application (Intensive Care, Non Intensive), Type (Electric Beds, Semi Electric Bed, Manual Bed), End User (Hospital, Home Care, Elderly Care) – Global Forecast

Global Medical bed market is Segmented on:

1. Usage

2. Application

3. Type

4. End User

Type

On the basis of type, the medical beds market is segmented into— manual beds, semi-electric beds, and electric beds. The electric beds segment is expected to dominate the medical beds market in 2017. The growing obesity rate is the major factor driving the demand for electric beds, as these are essential medical equipment in bariatric care.

Usage

Based on usage, the medical beds market is segmented into major four categories— acute care, psychiatric care and bariatric care, long-term care, and other beds (maternity and rehabilitative beds). The long-term care segment is expected to have the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients requiring long-term care.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

# North America

# U.S.

# Canada

# Europe

# Germany

# U.K.

# France

# # Rest of Europe(RoE)

# Asia-Pacific

# Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

