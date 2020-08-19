PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software and world-class data connectivity solutions, joined the Winners’ Circle of 2020 DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards. This year the Czech company won a nomination with its dotConnect data providers.

dotConnect includes enhanced ORM-enabled ADO.NET data providers ensuring high-performance access to databases and clouds. The solution goes beyond ordinary providers and offers a visual ORM designer (the best one on the market), support for Entity Framework and Entity Framework Core, and advanced SQL support for clouds. Thus, it is not surprising that DBTA readers have chosen it as the Best Data Integration Solution.

Also, that wasn’t the only Devart solution to win the recognition. The vendor got four more finalists in the following nominations:

The Devart team appreciates users for their support as it inspires and builds strong motivation to remain in the lead — https://blog.devart.com/devart-joins-the-winners-circle-of-2020-dbta-readers-choice-awards.html

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) is a magazine covering data and information management, big data, and data science. The magazine delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies serving the IT and business stakeholders of complex data environments.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/