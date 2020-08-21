Ban Mian and Wu Xiang Paired with Cocktails at Revamp Cocktail Bar

Singapore, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Step into Revamp Cocktail Bar to experience a brand new marriage between the cocktail scene and the hawker scene, with delicious fare from local favourite China Whampoa Home Made Noodle now available in the CBD.

Revamp Cocktail Bar collaborates with popular ban mian stall China Whampoa Home Made Noodle to serve up delicious and affordable local offerings such as ban mian, abalone mee and wu xiang in an elevated restaurant and bar setting. Prices do not differ much from the original hawker stalls at Whampoa and Geylang– but with the additional restaurant service where jumbo prawns can be peeled for customers and a complimentary bowl of crispy fried fish skin comes with certain premium dishes.

One a ban mian mainstay in the local hawker scene and the other a trendy joint in the cocktail scene, both are homegrown establishments joining forces to offer a unique and refreshing experience in the CBD.

Mr Boo Jing Heng, Co-owner and Head Bartender at Revamp Cocktail Bar, says “This challenging period for local F&B businesses is a chance for us to innovate and think outside the box to see how else we can improve the dining experience of our customers. Our collaboration with China Whampoa Home Made Noodle brings in familiar and delicious local fare that many crave as a pre-drinks meal. Now, they can slurp down a bowl of hearty noodles and go for quality drinks paired with an Asian-style platter that serves as the perfect bar bite, all in one place.”

A range of signature handmade noodles from China Whampoa Home Made Noodle takes over the “revamped” food menu with their undeniable hawker charm. Bestsellers include Home Made You Mee with Crayfish, thin springy noodles tossed with sauce, vegetables, mushrooms, a handful of homemade meatballs and crowned with generous servings of fresh crayfish; Tom Yum Home Made You Mee, the fragrant hot and sour broth tinged with the sweetness of prawns and clams; and Abalone Mee Hoon Kwey, soft and silky hand-pulled noodles buried beneath a mouth-watering display of seafood and minced meat.

The Fire Breathing Dragon, a brand new dish launched to commemorate the collaboration between Revamp Cocktail Bar and China Whampoa Home Made Noodle, is a potent amalgamation of seafood and alcohol. Traditional homemade ban mian is paired with fresh lobsters, scallops and meatballs, infused with flaming brandy and topped with a splash of crispy ikan bilis, fried shallots and sliced mushrooms. The Fire Breathing Dragon is exclusively available at Revamp Cocktail Bar.

Pair the exquisitely fashioned cocktail menu with a hearty serving of wu xiang, at once nostalgic and familiar, yet strikingly ingenious when paired with cocktails. A crackling of beancurd skin fried to a crisp and an explosion of meat and seafood flavours make wu xiang a perennial favourite for Singaporeans. Now, this hawker staple can be enjoyed as a bar bite alongside Revamp Cocktail Bar’s range of classic and signature cocktails, and even champagnes and wines.

Customise a wu xiang platter from the selection of crispy fried bites such as spring roll, prawn roll, Chinese sausage, ngoh hiang roll and wanton.

“We have always prided ourselves on offering a comfortable and affordable restaurant and bar experience for diners in the CBD, with good food and drinks to bring people together. I believe that our latest partnership provides even more options for our customers and opens new doors for both collaborators. It is a sign of more interesting things to come for the local F&B scene with reinvention and rejuvenation at the forefront,” Jing Heng adds.

+++

Revamp Cocktail Bar

61 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088482

Tel: +65 9050 5303

*Opening Hours

Mon – Sat 11am – 10.30pm (last order 10pm)

Closed on Sundays

Happy Hour from Mon – Sat from 11am – 7pm

*Applies to Phase Two of Singapore’s re-opening

Food Menu here.

Drinks Menu here.

Website: www.revampkitchenbar.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/revampkitchenbarsg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/revamp_kitchenbar

+++

About Revamp Cocktail Bar

Conceptualised by the creative minds of interior designer Daniel Wong and Diageo World Class 2016 Singapore winner Boo Jing Heng, Revamp Cocktail Bar is a cocktail sanctuary located along Tanjong Pagar Road. It focuses on meticulously curated cocktails with its unique selection of classics and signatures, made using innovative techniques and the freshest ingredients prepared in-house. Revamp Cocktail Bar shakes up the local cocktail scene with the simple aim of providing good food and drinks that bring people together.

About Boo Jing Heng

Head Bartender at Revamp Cocktail Bar and DrinkEasy Pte Ltd, Boo Jing Heng is a popular and well-respected figure in the bartending industry. He first discovered his interest in bartending while working part-time at F&B establishments such as Clinic Bar and Café Del Mar, where he picked up bartending skills and techniques. He took on new challenges when he joined Jigger & Pony in 2012 as a bartender. Immensely creative and highly driven, he has the technical finesse and people skills that help build rapport with customers. Through experience and his mentorship with Aki Eguchi, Bar Manager at Jigger & Pony, Jing Heng’s flexible approach to bartending and experimental edge leads him to free-flowing inspiration to create signature drinks such as the “Old Saint Cocktail”.

Since 2013, he has been participating in competitions where he chalked up impressive accolades which include:

2014 Diageo World Class Singapore – 2nd Runner Up Tanqueray Tea & Tonic Challenge 2014 Diplomatico World Tournament Singapore – 1st Runner Up 2014 VEDRENNE Cocktail Gran Prix Singapore – 1st Runner Up 2015 Diageo World Class South East Asia Finals – Classic Five Star Challenge Champion 2015 Diageo World Class South East Asia Finals – Bar Team Champion (Singapore Team) 2015 Diageo World Class South East Asia Finals – Rising Star Award Recipient 2015 Diageo World Class South East Asia Finals – Overall 1st Runner Up 2016 Diageo World Class Singapore – Winner 2017 Singapore Cocktail Week Festival – Champion (Asia Bar Battle) 2017 GastroMonth Circle of Excellence Awards Singapore – Favourite Bartender

+++

