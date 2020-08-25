Mitigate Identity Fraud with Hive Forensics’ new Cybersecurity App, Spektrum A.I

Miami, Fla., 2020-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — A Miami based startup has introduced Spektrum A.I., a full-fledged cybersecurity app that businesses can use to combat identity fraud. This cloud-based app harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence A.I. and machine learning to analyze risk profiles so as “to fortify your company’s integrity while ensuring the peace of mind that your business deserves.”

Spektrum A.I features advanced machine learning algorithms that can dig up forged identity cards and common deep fakes. This gives businesses a solution that blends well with most fraud prevention methodologies for verifying consumer data. Its intensive risk identity and assessment model significantly reduces and/or eliminates the entire manual review process.

Enterprise-grade Anti-Fraud System

Fraud in businesses is such a big issue today. It is estimated to have the potential of costing a company up to US$5,000,000,.

While businesses are more at ease when it comes to handling less-sensitive consumer data, most of them tend to be at crossroads when dealing with high-risk consumer data. When it comes to verifying personal identifying information, the basic rule of thumb is to have a robust fraud detection system that can segregate accurate data from forged or stolen ones.

Here’s where Spektrum A.I comes into play. Spektrum A.I is a feature-rich cybersecurity app that can help identify and classify types of fraud that affect businesses today.

It adopts a comprehensive approach for matching activities with data points to detect anomalies in submitted identity documents. This would then make it easy for companies to put in place robust risk management methodologies to prevent customer loss and protect the company’s reputation.

How it Works

Uninterrupted monitoring of transactions on all digital fronts. The app continually monitors transactions and high-risk anomalies. It then applies behavioral analytics to make it easy for companies to dispose of or perform further scrutiny on the submitted fake data.

Utilizing layered security with business intelligence and machine learning algorithms to detect fraud tricks based on transactions and data streams.

Discover digital manipulations that could be made on identification documents.

Performs automated verification on government-issued identity documents to reduce the amount of time that would have been spent in manual verification.

Robust antifraud identity verification with clear indicators that are easy to understand. The technology outputs various commands that businesses can easily interpret and help safeguard customer data.

Product Benefits

Detect Fake Identity Cards

Spektrum A.I uses a blend of Artificial Intelligence A.I and machine learning to detect fake IDs. This helps raise the level of accuracy for businesses, so they don’t have to rely on trial and error tactics

Streamline Consumer On-boarding

The technology is easy to implement and readily integrates into new systems to simplify the onboarding workflow.

Win and Maintain the Trust of Good Customers

In a generation where gaining the trust of customers is integral for business success, Spektrum A.I makes it easy for businesses to convince potential clients. With this technology, service providers can quickly verify users with a lesser hassle and support them throughout different onboarding journeys.

Multi-channel Verification

Companies can embed Spektrum A.I into workflows with little to no hassle. It works with Windows, iOS, Android, SDK, OSX, and API implementations.

Automate Manual Verification Processes

Automated manual verification processes significantly reduce the amount of resources that could have been used for manual identity card verification processes. This dramatically increases businesses’ Return on Investments (ROI).

About Hive Forensics

Hive Forensics leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to ensure smarter cybersecurity when analyzing large amounts of risky customer data. The app Spektrum A.I from Hive Forensics accurately analyzes customer data and gives intelligent analysis reports that businesses can rely on when analyzing consumer data.

This helps service providers discover hidden risk profiles that could interrupt daily activities and dent their reputation. Hive Forensics says on their blog that, “We’re leveraging machine learning to make discoveries far beyond human intuition’s bounds. In doing so, we deliver economic value, material diversity, and performance capabilities not previously possible.”

Spektrum A.I app is launching soon for Windows, iOS, Android, SDK, OSX and API.

For more information visit https://spektrumai.com website for more details.