Single Use Assemblies Market Worth $1,825 million | Recent Developments | Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved two major activities in estimating the current market size for the single-use assemblies market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Single Use Assemblies Market is projected to reach USD 1,825 million in 2024 from USD 805 million in 2019, at CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation:

For the calculation of the global market value, the segment revenue was arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the single use assemblies market. This process involved the following steps:

Generating a list of the major global players operating in the market

Mapping the annual revenue generated by major global players from the single-use assemblies segment (or the nearest reported business unit/product category) which covered at least 80%-85% of the worldwide market share, as of 2018

Extrapolation of the revenue data of significant players to derive the global value of the single-use assemblies industry

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns for the global market were determined by using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

All key macro indicators affecting the revenue growth of market segments and sub-segments have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the validated and verified quantitative & qualitative data

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Single-use bag assemblies segment to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market

Based on product, the market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the single use assemblies market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Standard solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global single-use assemblies market is divided into standard solution and customized solution. The standard solution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning is expected to drive the demand for standard solution.

The single use assemblies market is divided into four major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region has created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Key Market Players:

The major companies in the single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) is the most significant player in the global market. The company has an expansive range of single-use assemblies products. The growth of revenue strongly backed up by demand from the Americas and APAC countries and efforts of the company to meet the differentiated needs of consumers from emerging Asian markets. The company launched two single-use filter assemblies products in the past three years, including such as Sartocon Self-contained Filter Loop Assembly and Sartocon Slice Self-contained Bag Loop Assembly.