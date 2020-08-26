Fetal Bovine Serum Market Top Company Snapshot, Business Performance and Growth Strategy

The global fetal bovine serum market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development

Market Overview:

Global fetal bovine serum market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is a media supplement used for cell culture and is derived from whole blood obtained from usual bovine fetuses collected from healthy cows at slaughterhouses. It is a byproduct of meat processing industries.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich

Merck

Moregate BioTech

Gemini

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of fetal bovine serum market are the growing demand from end-users and is easy for regulatory approvals. However, ethical issues during blood collection method and the environmental conditions may restrain the overall market in the years to come. The market is segmented based on application, end user, and region.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Stem Cell Grade FBS

Standard Grade FBS

Key Application:

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

Key Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant share of fetal bovine serum industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the high demand from end-users and the high cost of fetal bovine serum. The United States is a major consumer of fetal bovine serum in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of fetal bovine serum in this region. The reason could be the infrastructural development of research centers in this region.

