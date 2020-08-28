Prime Healthcare Implements Epic Systems EHR in New CA Hospital

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest health systems, has launched Epic Systems EHR at its newly acquired California-based hospital, St. Francis Medical Center.

The historic acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center, a 384-bed hospital, cost Prime Healthcare over $350 million. Located in Southeast Los Angeles, St. Francis Medical Center treats an average of roughly 64,000 emergency patients and over 2,000 trauma patients per year. The health facility is one of the largest acute care hospitals in Los Angeles county.

“With the acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center by Prime Healthcare, our community can be confident that St. Francis Medical Center will always be available for them when they need us,” Maxine Anderson, MD, chief of staff at St. Francis, said in a statement.

“Prime has already substantially completed the installation of a new medical record system and will continue to offer comprehensive healthcare services that include outpatient services to basic emergency services, women’s services, stroke/STEMI services, trauma services, and more,” Anderson continued. “We look forward to continuing these key services with Prime Healthcare’s acquisition and leadership.”

Along with the $350 million purchase agreement, Prime invested $47 million to improve the hospital. Right away, the health system implemented the Epic Systems EHR platform to enhance interoperability. A patient at St. Francis Medical Center can make her health records accessible to a separate hospital in the Prime Healthcare system, or a separate hospital out of the health system that also uses Epic.

St. Francis patients will also be able to access Epic’s patient portal, MyChart.

Using the patient portal, the patient can schedule appointments, place orders for prescription refills, communicate with providers, and view both health history and lab results. Patients can access the patient portal on their mobile phone or computer.

Ninety percent of medical students and residents are currently educated or trained on Epic’s EHR platform, according to the vendor. Familiarity with the EHR system aims to ease the training process.

Prime also implemented automated medication dispensing, along with new interventional radiology and cardiology health IT, the health system added.

While Prime implemented a new EHR system and health IT, the health system said it plans to maintain the hospital’s essential care and trauma care, along with its charity and community benefit programs.

“Prime Healthcare is honored to continue the legacy of St. Francis Medical Center, an indispensable community partner comprised of committed doctors, nurses, and staff dedicated to saving lives and serving all those in need,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I of Prime Healthcare. “Prime is prepared to lead St. Francis into a bright future and we are grateful for the opportunity along with the support we have received from the community.”

Now with St. Francis Medical Center in the fold, the health system currently owns and operates over 45 hospitals spanning across 14 states. It also employs roughly 40,000 clinicians and employees.

“Prime has remained deeply committed to St. Francis and was chosen as the most capable and only bidder with the fortitude to support the hospital in its time of greatest need, despite the burden of the pandemic, the uncertain future and economic impact on hospitals,” Rich Adcock, CEO of Verity Health, said in a statement.

“We have been impressed by the unwavering dedication and talent of the Prime team and we are confident that Prime will preserve and improve upon the St. Francis legacy for future generations of the South Los Angeles community, as it has done for hospitals and communities time and time again across this nation.”