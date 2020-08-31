AppJetty Launches MageMob Admin Flutter App for Magento 2

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, Having already enabled a number of merchants to manage orders and sales on the go through MageMob Admin, an Android and iOS app for Magento 2, AppJetty, Biztech’s child company, has rolled out MageMob Admin Flutter app too.

MageMob Admin – admin app for Magento 2 lets merchants manage orders, customer details/reviews, and sales reports right from within their mobile. With features like barcode scanner, interactive dashboard, product management, etc.; it is a perfect fit for store backend management on the go.

Flutter, a Google UI toolkit for app development has become highly popular due to its features including faster compilation and development, expressive and flexible UI, and a single codebase for Android and iOS. With more businesses with small budgets preferring Flutter over Android and iOS, AppJetty has started offering Flutter support for MageMob Admin as well.

“Time is money. When people are on the hunt for easier and faster app development solutions, how can we afford to stay behind in providing them? So, here we are – with our latest Magento 2 MageMob Admin Flutter app. From faster development to easier customization – Flutter app offers it all. I believe that our customers will love this solution and shower their positive reviews upon it as they have done for our previous products.”, says Maulik Shah, the CEO.

“Of late, a number of startup business owners have approached us with stringent budget limits for app development and customization. To offer them a cost-effective solution with features compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, we came out with Flutter support. A Flutter app not only helps us save our customers’ high first-time expenses but also fulfill their customization requirements faster. We also have plans to roll out Flutter versions for our other apps as well in the near future”, says Mahesh Chitroda, Product Owner (MageMob Series).

About AppJetty

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Magento 2, Dynamics 365, and Sugar/Suite CRM extensions. It also provides customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.

To know more about AppJetty’s Magento 2 MageMob Admin Flutter app or get one developed for your business, visit https://www.appjetty.com/magento-magemob-admin.htm.