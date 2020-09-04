Launch of Noble Student’s New Website: An Insight of the Journey

Riyadh, Saudi Arab, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — The wait is over! Noble Student has introduced its new website with new features. Users can now attempt new weekly quizzes, participate in all past quizzes published and enjoy a simpler and improved registration process. Head over to www.noblestudent.com to explore it. It was a long and hard journey but after 2 months of hard work and dedication from the team, we have achieved our goal.

Noble Student

Noble Student is a FREE Islamic educational platform that offers Islamic learnings to its users worldwide. Our aim behind it all is purely to spread the teachings of our beautiful religion Islam and please Allah (SWT). The teachings are applicable to both adults and children alike and we primarily spread Islamic teachings through quizzes, making the process of learning a lot less daunting and instead quite fun and easy.

Each quiz is published with associated learning materials in the form of a downloadable E-book in both English and Urdu. Every new quiz is launched in the form of a quiz competition to create a challenge and encourage more people to attempt the quiz and learn about Islam.

An Outpour of Support:

By the grace of Allah, we achieved a lot of support from our users from all over the world. People loved the concept behind Noble Student and were grateful for providing them with such a platform. However, we knew we still had a long way to go in achieving our vision.

Enhancing the Noble Student Platform was a top priority of the Noble Student team. We had observed that users were struggling with the current registration process, the features offered were limited and the overall user experience was lacking.

In July, 2020 we started to plan the launch of our new website with updated features and the team set to work.

Now Users can Attempt Multiple Quizzes at Once

The initial Noble Student platform offered a single quiz competition at a time. Once the quiz competition ended, users were unable to reattempt the quiz. To truly become an educational platform we needed to provide the users with not only frequent (weekly quizzes) but also the feature to attempt quizzes even once the competition had ended.

As per the new website updates, users can now easily take part in the new weekly quiz competitions and attempt any old quiz at any time simply by enrolling using their account. Allowing a single user to enrol for multiple quizzes at a time as per their convenience.

New Website Launch

We were also aware of the need to improve and revamp the entire website. This was focused on improving the user journey and experience, simplifying navigation and the registration process.

The entire Noble Student team got together for the creation of the new website. After multiple brainstorming sessions and observing industry practices we designed and developed a new website with improved user experience and functionality.

Core Features:

Enhanced registration flows

Simple Navigation

Multiple Quiz Attempts

Responsive and mobile-friendly design

Blogs

Through the blogs, we have created a platform through which we can not only publish Islamic articles but can also take you along on the journey of the team behind Noble Student.

Together We can Spread Islam

We hope you all enjoy the upgraded website. Please consider making a donation to Noble Student so that we can make Islamic education freely available worldwide through a single platform. Our journey doesn’t end here and we have a lot more planned for the future of Noble Student which we will Inshallah achieve with your support.

We are proud of our team for achieving this feat in such a small duration. A special appreciation to our partner Dtech Systems and their team for working on the development of the new platform.

Head over to www.noblestudent.com and explore the new features for yourself.

We look forward to hearing your feedback and your experience. Let us know in the comments below.