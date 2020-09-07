What are the types of Marketing Automation Software?

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing automation solution helps businesses to restructure their marketing tasks to enhance operational competence and grow revenue. Many tools that organizations leverage on a routine basis comprise marketing automation features, like CRM and email marketing tools. Nevertheless, while many tools deliver marketing automation, these products may differ in their emphasis and extensiveness of features.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best marketing automation software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking Quadrants are generated post an analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the marketing automation software industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis, which helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360Quadrants has evaluated over 35 companies offering marketing automation software, out of which the top 23 vendors were categorized and placed on quadrants such as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Below mentioned are a few of the various focuses that could be found in the marketing automation solution:

Inbound Marketing Automation – Inbound marketing automation has been created specifically for marketing teams that emphasize more on content management. It typically caters to the teams that compose blogs or post social media content to appeal to new customers. Inside inbound marketing, some instances of tasks that can be mechanized comprise marketing analytics, status management, social media monitoring, and sales lead generation. The automation of these facets frees up time for marketers to evaluate customer data and make better decisions on how to enhance marketing strategies.

CRM Software -Organizations are increasingly adopting CRM software so that they can offer a better customer experience. This software saves personal data like names, designations, company names, and email addresses. More essentially, data like buying history and details of communications among the customer and the business can be gathered by a CRM software. This enables the business to customize the communication for each customer interaction. An ideal CRM software comes equipped with Salesforce and Zoho, but the size and characteristic of the business need will decide the type of CRM tool for the business.

Marketing Analytics Software – Evaluating the performance of marketing strategies is generally the step that marketers tend to ignore. Marketing Analytics software helps businesses to collect usable data like visitor behavior and activity. Moreover, it can syndicate data from various channels for a simpler comparison of effective channels. Google Analytics is perhaps the most used analytics tool. Marketing Automation tools integrate with social media analytics tools to provide omnichannel marketing analytics.

Email Marketing Software – Despite being one of the oldest forms of digital marketing, email marketing still offers the best ROI in the business. Email marketing software enables businesses to automate the messages they send to their contacts. This automation software also eases the large-scale delivery of customized messages along with performance measurement dashboards. Most email tools help in the customization of subject lines, body text, and suitable calls-to-action.

Pricing Automation – E-commerce websites and online retailers make use of pricing automation software to win more sales deals. If a customer frequently visits the company website and browses certain products several times, then they may be considering purchasing that product. With the help of pricing automation, retailers can reduce or increase prices based on interest or frequent product page visits. This lets retail sites win more deals by providing customers a price point that they are willing to settle on. With the advent of multiple E-commerce Platforms that enable businesses to easily build and manage digital storefront for themselves. Pricing automation is a must to have tool.