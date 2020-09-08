Curing Adhesives Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

08th Sept 2020 – Global Curing Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2025. Curing adhesives are termed as reactive materials that involve chemical reaction to convert them from thermoplastic (or liquid) to solid. The adhesive molecules are cross-linked in curing process to form a strong adhesive joint. Generally, these adhesives are known to provide high strength and are flexible to rigid bond lines as they are resistant to many chemicals, humidity, and temperature. The curing adhesives industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising demand from construction and automotive industry and rising research and development sectors to develop sustainable adhesives are documented as major factors of curing adhesives market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high manufacturing cost, strict government regulations in concerned with the environment, high level of mechanical stress and exposure to elevated temperature are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the upcoming years. Curing adhesives industry is segmented based on forms, application, and region.

Access Curing Adhesives Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/curing-adhesives-market

There are two important forms of curing adhesives namely single component (1-C) and two component (2-C) that could be explored in curing adhesives market in foremost period. Single component includes heat activated curing adhesives, light/UV activated curing adhesives, moisture activated curing adhesives, anaerobics, and pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA). On the other hand, two component includes silicones, epoxies, acrylics, methyl methacrylates, and urethane.

Heat activated curing adhesives comprise a mixture of two components. On the other hand, light activated adhesives are cured under a UV or visible light of suitable wavelength. It includes adhesives like acrylics, urethanes, and cyanoacrylates. Anaerobic adhesives are also termed as anaerobic sealants that cure in the absence of oxygen and in the presence of active metals. The market may be categorized based on applications like photovoltaics, automotive, consumer electronics, glass, display, medical devices, textile industry, and others that could be explored in forecast period.

The key players of curing adhesives market are Tosoh, Henkel AG & Co., Dymax Corporation, Bostik SA, Jowat SE, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, and Dow Corning. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Request a Sample Copy of Curing Adhesives Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/curing-adhesives-market/request-sample

Curing Adhesives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com