Patient Lateral Transfer Market Worth $446.2 billion | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities for estimating the current size of the patient lateral transfer market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step focused on validating these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue Share Analysis, Parent Market and top-down approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Patient Lateral Transfer Market is expected to reach USD 446.2 billion by 2025 from USD 288.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

COVID-19 Impact on the Patient lateral transfer Market;

Coronavirus has spread across 215 countries and territories and affected more than 4.4 million people, with close to 300 thousand deaths. Increased number of hospitalizations due the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), April 24, 2020, the rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19, for people of age 65 and above is 95.5 per 100,000. Such high rate of hospitalization has increased the demand of patient lateral transfer devices in the hospitals. Many key players in the market have observed positive impact on its revenue due to higher demand of beds and lateral transfer devices.

Browse 95 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93948116

The regular air-assisted transfer mattress segment will dominate the air-assisted lateral transfer.

Based on type, the air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses market has been segmented into regular, split-leg, and half mattresses. In 2019, the regular mattresses segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to their wide range of benefits and high usage in a variety of settings, such as critical care and emergency settings and operation theaters.

Hospitals are the largest end users of patient lateral transfer market.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to many patient admissions in hospitals, rising prevalence of various chronic conditions, and growing regulatory norms to use safe patient transfer equipment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93948116

The patient lateral transfer market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among caregivers, growing geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions have favored the spread of COVID-19 which has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for patient lateral transfer devices. Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the products of patient lateral transfer.

Some of the prominent players in this market are Stryker Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Sizewise (US), Arjo (Sweden), Haines Medical Australia (Australia), Handicare (Sweden), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), AliMed (US), and Airpal Inc. (US).