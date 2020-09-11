Black-Owned Business Listings Now Available on US African American Business Directory Online

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Black-Owned business listings now available on US African American Business Directory website online. Recently there has been an increased demand to find quality Black-Owned Businesses in the United States, and it is for that reason that the US African American Business Directory was created. It is projected that the directory will help facilitate trade across a wide variety of industries in the Black Community. At the US African American Business Directory we fully embrace the move to increase our digital footprint in response to the new demand for uses of this digital platform. We look forward to facilitating communication between black consumers and small business owners throughout the US.

The United States African American Business Directory goal is to become the # 1 source of finding Black Owned Business Directory in the United States. The United States African American Business Directory listings are annually renewable and are reasonably priced and allow for payments in installments.

The directory allows users to incorporate their comprehensive listing into their marketing strategies which is a bonus for all businesses which list their company or professional services in the directory. The U.S. African American Business Directory also includes a news blog which delivers pertinent news to the Black Community.

The United States African American Business Directory is located online at www.usaabusinessdirectory.com Listings start as low as $10.00 per month and $99.00 annually. Choose a Plan today at www.usaabusinessdirectory.com to Join and Get Listed in the U.S. African American Business Directory Online Today!

