Want Hair: One-Stop Destination for Your Hair Transplant Needs in the UK

Leeds, United Kingdom, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Suffering from Hair Loss & baldness? The ushering technique of hair transplantation has been bliss to mankind since the 19th century. This modern & sophisticated technique includes a surgical procedure to relocate genetically resistant hair follicles to the balding site of the body. Hair transplantation is a life-changing decision and must be consulted with an expert to avoid any possible side-effects. Want Hair provides every possible consultation and affordable & successful treatment for hair loss problems & baldness. The permanent solution for pattern baldness is delivered by industry experienced experts with satisfactory results. Being a premier hair transplantation organization in the UK, Want Hair assures you successful hair transplantation without any issue.

Hair Transplantation Procedure

Want Hair offers effective & successful hair transplantation procedures for long-lasting, beautiful & healthy hairs. Below you can find the treatments that suit your hair loss issues.

Male Hair Loss

Mostly known by “Male Pattern Baldness” or “Norwood Hamilton Scale”, the temple & the crown of the head become affected by the damaging effect of testosterone, whereas the side and the back of the head retain hairs. Want Hair provides effective and successful treatment for male pattern baldness.

Female Hair Loss

One-third of women experience hair thinning or baldness from the top of the head caused by androgenic alopecia. As many as two-thirds of post-menopausal women suffer from hair loss (gradual hair thinning & baldness) – found in a research on hair loss for women. Hair loss for women can be frustrating due to any medical and dermatological conditions. Want Hair offers effective hair loss treatment & solutions to resist drastic hair loss considering the medical conditions.

FUE Hair Transplant

With FUE harvesting or follicular unit extraction, follicular units of Hair are removed and placed on the bald sight of the body with predetermined pattern & density, making a realistic hair pattern. Performed by some of the best professionals, Want Hair provides consultation and treatment in the following areas.

Beard Transplant

Facial Hair Transplantation has become a very popular & demanding procedure in men’s cosmetic surgeries. This procedure offers men to have a thick & healthy moustache, eyebrows, goatees, sideburns, and beard of their dreams. The donor hair follicles are taken from the back and side of the scalp and then the grafts are harvested through FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) or FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedure to transplant a greater volume of grafts in one goes. Facial blemishes & acne scars can also be covered under this procedure.

Eyebrow Transplant

Being a crucial factor in the face, eyebrows define the beauty of the facial feature, especially eyes. Want Hair offers consultation and successful treatment for eyebrow thinning assuring angular, thick, and more beautiful eyebrows along with covering scars & burn marks around the eyebrow region. Such meticulous procedure involves relocating hair follicles from behind the ears & drafting them on the eyebrow region. Want Hair assures extremely natural results with enhanced shape & length without the requirement of regular threading.

PRP Hair Therapy

A three-stage treatment called Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is recommended by doctors to accelerate healing and restore hair growth. Want Hair recommends potential PRP treatment in the cases of androgenic alopecia or gradual receding hairlines in males & females.

About Want Hair

UK’s leading premier hair transplantation clinic offering more than 30 years of expertise in successful hair transplantation procedure. Want Hair provides world-class hair transplants at affordable prices both in Turkey & United Kingdom. Such outstanding hair transplantation procedures are carried out at advanced facilities by world-leading surgeons.

Contact Details:

Website: https://wanthair.co.uk

Address: Want Hair Ltd, 301 Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 4HT

Phone: 0330 133 0535

E-Mail: info@wanthair.co.uk