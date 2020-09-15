Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Prominent Companies and Future Demand Analysis Report, 2025

Felton, California, Sept. 15, 2020 –

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market size was worth at USD 134.2 billion in the year 2015 which is anticipated to reach a value of USD 239.8 billion by 2025, with CAGR of 6.0%. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, can lead to the growth.

Key Players:



AbbVie, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla, Inc.

Merck& Co., Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The key drivers can be the rising demand of efficient and rapid acting drugs and introduction of innovative drug production facility. Major key players are choosing for outsourcing the product from the developing regions such as India, Brazil and China, which also anticipated to drive the market.

In addition, pharmaceutical companies face tremendous loss in terms of revenue owing to the patent expiration of blockbuster drugs. Expiration of patent results in increasing focus for development of generic versions of the molecules. The R&D investments of the company are no longer valuable after patent expiration. Thus, the API outsourcing trend in rising.

Application Outlook:

Cardiovascular Disease

Oncology

CNS & Neurological Disorders

Orthopedic Disorders

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Regional Insights:

In 2015, API market was dominated by the North America and is anticipated to retain its position in upcoming years owing to encouraging government initiatives for generic drug usage, rising R&D expenditure, and technological advancements in the drug manufacturing practices.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the region with fastest growth owing to the increasing availability of cheap and affordable labour. Hence, key major companies are setting up their API production plants in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India.

