CashCo Pawn Shop Gives Away Free Laptops Amid Pandemic

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2020-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — CashCo Pawn Shop, dedicated to serving the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying, selling and appraising, will give away 12 free laptops to help community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with Z90, CashCo will give away a refurbished laptop to a local recipient every Monday for 12 weeks through Nov. 29, 2020. CashCo aims to ease the stress of virtual learning and working remotely among local families.

“Many families may not have access to the technology they need to work from home and make sure the kids are able to complete their virtual schoolwork,” said Moris Adato, president of CashCo Pawn Shop and member of the California Pawnbrokers Association board of directors. “As a parent, having to purchase multiple computers for one household presents a huge financial burden that we hope to alleviate by giving away free laptops.”

To enter to win a free laptop and for more information, visit cashcocares.com

