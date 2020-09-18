Patient Blood Management Market – Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Industry Revenue

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the blood management market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of the segments and subsegments.

The patient blood management market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2024 from USD 10.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2024.

Globally, the demand for donated blood is increasing because of greater volume of sophisticated medical surgical procedures conducted and the increasing number of trauma cases due to road accidents. These procedures require blood transfusions to make up for blood loss incurred during the procedures. Thus, the rising number of accidents, trauma cases, and surgical procedures performed are contributing to the market growth, thereby increasing the need for blood management products.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Abbott (US) received the US FDA approval for its ‘Alinity s’ blood culture screening system as well as the Afinion HbA1c Dx assay kit.

In 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche LTD (Switzerland) received the US FDA approval for its cobas Babesia Test for donor screening.

In 2018, Terumo BCT (Japan) and Stafa Cellular Therapy (US) entered into a collaborative agreement. Based on this agreement, Terumo BCT expands access to the StafaCT software to healthcare organizations.

In 2018, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Ireland) acquired the bloodlines business of NxStage Medical, Inc. (US), which operates under the Medisystems brand.

In 2018, Abbott (US) received a CE mark for its Alinity h-series to be used in the European Union.

Blood banks were the key end users in the patient blood management market in 2019

On the basis of end users, the blood management market is segmented into hospitals and blood banks. The increasing number of blood donations has increased the need for proper management of blood. Blood banks are the key end users for various blood processing devices, blood collection devices, and blood storage devices. The key factors attributing to the growth of the blood banks segment include the growing awareness about blood donations, rising automation in blood banks, and the increase in the number of blood banks in developing countries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period of 2019-2024

The patient blood management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific blood management market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the modernization of healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, and rising awareness about blood donation & blood safety. China accounted for a major share of the Asia Pacific market, owing to a large patient pool and favorable government guidelines to improve healthcare infrastructure in the country.

