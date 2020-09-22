Special Top 10 Place Ideas for Travel in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — The most preferred destination in Africa is Kenya. Travel plans your trips online or offline today. Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has had many years of experience and they are continuing to make more holiday makers achieve their dream of the ONLY BEST holiday!!!! Read their tripadvisor reviews for a start.

Below are selected suitable tours for travelers for 2020 and 2021

Tours

  1. Nairobi National Park All Fees Included 
  2. Nairobi NAtional Park and Giraffe center 
  3. Giraffe Centre and Karen Blixen Museum
  4. Lake Nakuru Day Trip 
  5. Nairobi Safari Cat show and Dinner

Safaris

  1. Top Choice to Africa Safari for 5 days
  2. Photo Safari for 7 Days in Masai Mara 
  3. Masai Mara to eagle view Private Camp for 3 days
  4. Mara Serena Safari 3 days
  5. Governors Camp 2 Days Safari

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is Safari Packages and Day Tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda.

For further information and reservations, Contact;
Claudia Kabui
Mobile Sales : +254722370833 (Kenya)
Operations : + 254710729021 (Kenya)
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

