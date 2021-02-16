Kempinski Luxury Travel Package 2021 – 2023 Launched to Kenya

An Inspiration to Travel to see, learn and relax

Posted on 2021-02-16 by in Travel // 0 Comments

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cruzeiro safaris Kenya has launched a Luxury Travel Package visiting the Luxurious Kempinski Hotels and Resorts in Kenya with added combo activities.

After the 2020, impact most people cancelled travel or postponed to a later date.

Upgrade your vacation to Kenyas most sort after safari packages for the year 2021 – 2023.

cruzeiro-safaris.com/kempinski

Contact them for more information and booking.

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact;
Claudia Kabui
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!