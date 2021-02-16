Kempinski Luxury Travel Package 2021 – 2023 Launched to Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Cruzeiro safaris Kenya has launched a Luxury Travel Package visiting the Luxurious Kempinski Hotels and Resorts in Kenya with added combo activities.

After the 2020, impact most people cancelled travel or postponed to a later date.

Upgrade your vacation to Kenyas most sort after safari packages for the year 2021 – 2023.

cruzeiro-safaris.com/kempinski

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact;

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/