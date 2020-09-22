Travel Packages to Kenya Masai Mara 3 Days Great Budget Discounted Offers

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2020-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Traveling off peak can be a thrilling experience when there are less people crumbling for the same experience.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya has offered all travelers travel Discount on the popular safari to 3 days Masai Mara experience. which is now at USD350 per adult

The full details are found here: https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/3-day-masai-mara-safari-budget-travel/

Popular Tour to the Nairobi National Park and Giraffe center is also available always for a minimum of 2 people

https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/nairobi-national-park-tour-and-giraffe-center/

Travel Period Validity: 01 September to 23 December, 2020

The experience is to be experienced there are no similar days in the vast plains of Masai Mara.

To contact them for the offer send an email on info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

For other Travel Services:

Website : https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com

Nairobi Tours Site: https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact;

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

