Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Development Opportunities, SWOT Analysis & Research Report, 2020

The global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Bisphenol A (BPA) is an artificial compound which is derived from acrylonitrile, butadiene and styrene. It is mainly used in the production of polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Additionally, it plays a vital role in the production of polyetherimide, unsaturated polyester resins, polyacrylates, polysulfone resins and flame retardants.

Key Players:



Bayer Material Science

Chang Chun Plastics Co.

Dow Chemicals

Kumho P&B Chemicals

LG Chemical Co.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Growth Drivers:

BPA finds significant use in the manufacturing of polysulfones and polyether ketones, which act as antioxidants in plasticizers and inhibits polymerization in PVC pipes. Strong use of polycarbonates for manufacturing plastics is one of the important driving factors of market demand.

Construction, electronics industries and automotive industries are expected to boost the product utilization over the next couple of years.

Growing R&D activities are likely to provide new opportunities in the global industry. The health hazards on account of continuous usage of BPA in food applications, is considered to be a restraining factor over the forecast period.

Applications Outlook:

Polycarbonates

Epoxy resins

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is one of the prominent manufacturers as well as consumers of the global BPA market. This is owing to the presence of significant production base that includes significant development of polymer processing sectors, and low costs of raw material, labor and operations. There is a steady growth in demand for BPA in countries such as India and China. Many of the well-established companies from the U.S. have transferred their manufacturing operations to Asia Pacific, due to the aforementioned factors.

Europe and North America are other important regional consumers of the global market. The governments of Canada and countries in the European Union have prohibited use of polycarbonate resins in manufacturing bottles for infants. Despite, no ban in the U.S. on baby bottles, supply of the same products has been terminated over the recent years, due to rising health concerns. Such kind of government regulations have acted as restraints for industry growth.

